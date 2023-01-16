Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$70.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.
IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.62.
Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of IMO stock traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$66.09. 90,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,558. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.61 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$48.63 and a 52 week high of C$79.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
See Also
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.