Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$70.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.62.

Shares of IMO stock traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$66.09. 90,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,558. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.61 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$48.63 and a 52 week high of C$79.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.69 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.9899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

