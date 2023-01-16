Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 33,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IDEXY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.94. 637,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.05. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.50 ($24.19) to €23.00 ($24.73) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

(Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.