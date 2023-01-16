Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) & Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Head to Head Survey

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) and Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and Innospec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66% Innospec 7.04% 14.37% 9.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Standard Lithium and Innospec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Innospec 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard Lithium and Innospec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.20) -18.50 Innospec $1.48 billion 1.83 $93.10 million $5.26 20.86

Innospec has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innospec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Innospec shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Innospec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innospec has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innospec beats Standard Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels. This segment's products are used in the operation of automotive, marine, and aviation engines; power station generators; and heating oil. Its Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customers' processes or products that focuses on the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and metal extraction markets. The company's Oilfield Services segment develops and markets chemical solutions for fracturing, stimulation, and completion operations; and products for oil and gas production, as well as products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations. It sells its products primarily to oil and gas exploration and production companies, oil refineries, fuel manufacturers and users, personal care and home care companies, formulators of agrochemical and metal extraction formulations, and other chemical and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

