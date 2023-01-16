Insider Selling: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CFO Sells $1,256,700.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) CFO Anne Mehlman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $1,256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,841,588.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Crocs Stock Down 1.0 %

CROX opened at $125.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.38 and its 200 day moving average is $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 6,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

