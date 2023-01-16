Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Sells $15,000.00 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) insider Julie Eddleman sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Julie Eddleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Julie Eddleman sold 300 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $7,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Julie Eddleman sold 300 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $7,536.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Julie Eddleman sold 300 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $8,745.00.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV opened at $23.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

DV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised DoubleVerify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $2,172,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $11,893,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

