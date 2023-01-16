Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.25.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $107.63 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $137.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after acquiring an additional 420,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,706,000 after purchasing an additional 584,476 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,668 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,658,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,571,000 after purchasing an additional 295,771 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,885,000 after purchasing an additional 858,630 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

