Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the December 31st total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $23.89. 26,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,111. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.