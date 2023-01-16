Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the December 31st total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $23.89. 26,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,111. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
