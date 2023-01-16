Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEZ stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.32. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.69. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $85.13.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

