Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $149.07 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

