Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,615 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $37,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $25.88.
