iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Stephens Inc. AR’s 4th Largest Position

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,535 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $92,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.64 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.72.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.