iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Up 336.3% in January

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 336.3% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIA opened at $64.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $80.69.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

