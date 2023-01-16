iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Down 79.6% in January

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the December 31st total of 823,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,077,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.02. 18,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,800. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

