iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $893,093,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.21.

