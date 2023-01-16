iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 11.5% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $47,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $88.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $104.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

