iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,904,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after buying an additional 1,027,371 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 74,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO opened at $67.05 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.45 and a 12-month high of $77.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.23.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

