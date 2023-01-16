iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

ACWX stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.04. 399,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,278. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $56.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

