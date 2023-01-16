iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,104 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,034 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,746,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 624,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,474,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 399,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,278. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $56.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.