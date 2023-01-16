iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is IFG Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,030 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.53. 1,924,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,561,678. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $79.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.91.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

