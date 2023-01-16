iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 0.5% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $56.77. 449,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $67.30.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

