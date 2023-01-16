iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 8.3% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $30,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,167. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.33. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $257.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

