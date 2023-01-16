iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Lessened by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,010 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $24,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $316,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,544,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 192.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWB stock opened at $219.69 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $257.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.33.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

