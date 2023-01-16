iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,807 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after buying an additional 372,166 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after buying an additional 282,870 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares during the period.

IWF traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.64. 247,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,822. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $288.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.35 and a 200 day moving average of $226.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

