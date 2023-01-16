iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,276,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 46,142 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 347,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.29. 126,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,644. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

