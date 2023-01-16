iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Boosted by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,369,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,300. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.99.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

