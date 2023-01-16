iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lifted by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $25,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,369,000 after buying an additional 325,461 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,300. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

