Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells $4,301,962.04 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,301,962.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $77.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $77.69.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,578,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

