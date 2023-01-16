Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR) Shares Acquired by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826,278 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at $500,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ JGGCR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.07. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,732. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

