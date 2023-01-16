Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the December 31st total of 314,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jaguar Mining Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Jaguar Mining stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,411. Jaguar Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $172.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.85 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

