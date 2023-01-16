JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Down 4.5 %

JD Sports Fashion stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.90. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,275. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About JD Sports Fashion

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 131 ($1.60) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.13) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Further Reading

