JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.25) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

JD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 735 ($8.95) to GBX 630 ($7.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.31) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 263.57 ($3.21).

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:JD traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 160.10 ($1.95). The company had a trading volume of 9,551,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.29. The stock has a market cap of £8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 2,668.33. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 88.40 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 229.40 ($2.79).

Insider Transactions at JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

In other news, insider Andy Higginson acquired 159,704 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £241,153.04 ($293,802.44).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

