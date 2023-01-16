Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €20.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($44.62) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($41.40) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($21.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

