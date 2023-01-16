JOE Price Up 16.9% Over Last Week (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One JOE token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $57.85 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JOE has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

