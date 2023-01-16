JOE Trading 21.4% Higher Over Last Week (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One JOE token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000842 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JOE has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $58.01 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 255% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00433893 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.73 or 0.30456095 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.27 or 0.00751969 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

