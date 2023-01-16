John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 572.7% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:JHI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,533. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.
John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.2589 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
Featured Stories
