John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 572.7% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JHI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,533. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.2589 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHI. Avion Wealth bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 30.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

