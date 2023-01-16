Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $91.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.01.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

About Johnson Outdoors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.