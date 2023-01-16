Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $91.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 28.38%.
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
