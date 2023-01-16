Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.28) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.
Johnson Service Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:JSG traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 100.20 ($1.22). 712,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,197. Johnson Service Group has a 12 month low of GBX 69 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 167 ($2.03). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £439.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,012.00.
About Johnson Service Group
