Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.28) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:JSG traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 100.20 ($1.22). 712,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,197. Johnson Service Group has a 12 month low of GBX 69 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 167 ($2.03). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £439.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,012.00.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

