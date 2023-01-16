Joystick Reaches 1-Day Volume of $44,159.18 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $32.19 million and $44,159.18 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.17989134 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $42,631.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

