JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,200 ($51.17) price objective on the stock.

WTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($37.77) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.73) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.64) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,751.67 ($45.71).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Whitbread stock traded up GBX 22.70 ($0.28) on Monday, reaching GBX 3,055.70 ($37.23). 204,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,699. The company has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,997.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.36) and a one year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.47). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,633.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,584.42.

Whitbread Cuts Dividend

Whitbread Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

(Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.