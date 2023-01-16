JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,200 ($51.17) price objective on the stock.
WTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($37.77) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.73) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.64) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,751.67 ($45.71).
Whitbread Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Whitbread stock traded up GBX 22.70 ($0.28) on Monday, reaching GBX 3,055.70 ($37.23). 204,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,699. The company has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,997.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.36) and a one year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.47). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,633.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,584.42.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
