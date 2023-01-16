JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Buys 800 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.75. 40,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,189. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 9.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

