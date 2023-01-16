JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Buys Shares of 579 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCO traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $314.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,711. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.47.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

