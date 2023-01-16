JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.0% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Shares of COST traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $485.25. 70,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,311. The firm has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $489.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.88.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.