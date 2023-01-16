JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Invests $41,000 in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQM. Citigroup lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SQM traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $83.67. The stock had a trading volume of 65,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,678. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average of $93.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

