JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Purchases Shares of 18,002 Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 27.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 634,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 135,027 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 218.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAAS. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.80. 365,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.