JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 228,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Cameco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,016,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,015,000 after acquiring an additional 82,168 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

CCJ stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $297.96 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

