Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -981.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $59.24 and a 1-year high of $107.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.23.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,421.84%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $33,788.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 139,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,588.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

