Kava Price Reaches $0.87 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $328.93 million and $73.10 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00004097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00080129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00060528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024352 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000204 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 379,679,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,716,289 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

