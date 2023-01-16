KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.46.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in KB Home by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 4.0% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in KB Home by 6.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

