Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $94.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.62.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.