Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €20.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 44.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Performance

KGX stock traded up €1.77 ($1.90) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €35.77 ($38.46). The company had a trading volume of 624,760 shares. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($87.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.52.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.